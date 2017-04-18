Santa Monica Senatora s Environmental Literacy Bill Passes Key Committee
Legislation introduced by Sen. Ben Allen that would connect public schools with "community resources" to promote "high quality environmental literacy" in California passed the Senate's Education Committee on Wednesday. Senate Bill 424 was moved forward along party lines, with the committee's five Democrats voting in favor and the two Republicans voting against.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|37 min
|It is what it is
|81
|LAPD, family both trying to find man missing 4 ... (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|I win GOOD
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Librarian gangste...
|4,541
|Pot shop crackdowns: Letters for Sept. 7 (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Librarian Losers
|6
|Dolenz to release Carole King tribute (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|whatever you say
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|About time
|20,970
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|1 hr
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC