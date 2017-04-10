Santa Monica Senatora s Bill Would Ban Many Plastic Food Containers
A bill introduced in February by Sen. Ben Allen would prohibit businesses from serving prepared food in plastic containers that can't be recycled locally. Allen's legislation, SB 705, would prohibit food providers from using containers made of expanded polystyrene as well as other plastic material beginning in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|10 hr
|Trainass
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|19 hr
|StiffUpperLip
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|23 hr
|actorvet
|4,536
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Sun
|ICE MAN
|71
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC