'Santa Monica Review' Releases Spring Issue This Month
A launch party for the Spring 2017 issue of "Santa Monica Review" -- the only nationally distributed literary magazine published by a U.S. community college -- will be held this month, college officials announced this week. The party featuring readings from four recent contributors to the magazine will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center at Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street.
