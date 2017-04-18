Santa Monica Pier Seeks Volunteer Docents for Historical Tours
If you know that Popeye was born in a typhoon off of the Santa Monica Pier and are fascinated by local lore, you may consider becoming a volunteer docent at the old historic landmark. The Santa Monica Pier Corporation is seeking volunteer docents who "will be trained to share fascinating stories" and "guide visitors through the rich history of the century-old Pier," officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|18 min
|Elizabeth Warren
|4,539
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|2 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|26
|A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ...
|18 hr
|BamBam
|15
|Fresno Shooter
|20 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|21 hr
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC