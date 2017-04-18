Santa Monica Pier Seeks Volunteer Doc...

Santa Monica Pier Seeks Volunteer Docents for Historical Tours

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

If you know that Popeye was born in a typhoon off of the Santa Monica Pier and are fascinated by local lore, you may consider becoming a volunteer docent at the old historic landmark. The Santa Monica Pier Corporation is seeking volunteer docents who "will be trained to share fascinating stories" and "guide visitors through the rich history of the century-old Pier," officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 18 min Elizabeth Warren 4,539
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 2 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 26
A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ... 18 hr BamBam 15
Fresno Shooter 20 hr Waikiki murderers 2
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... 21 hr Canada Bad 2 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC