Santa Monica-Malibu Split Likely to be Pulled from School Board Meeting

The hot topic of cost and other issues involving the split of Malibu from the Santa Monica-Malibu public school system is likely to be pulled from tonight's agenda, officials announced late Wednesday. Ben Drati, superintendent of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is planning to recommend discussion of the item be postponed, said spokesperson Gail Pinsker.

