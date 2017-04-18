Santa Monica-Malibu Split Likely to be Pulled from School Board Meeting
The hot topic of cost and other issues involving the split of Malibu from the Santa Monica-Malibu public school system is likely to be pulled from tonight's agenda, officials announced late Wednesday. Ben Drati, superintendent of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is planning to recommend discussion of the item be postponed, said spokesperson Gail Pinsker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|1 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|29
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Elizabeth Warren
|4,539
|A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ...
|23 hr
|BamBam
|15
|Fresno Shooter
|Wed
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Wed
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC