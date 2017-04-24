Santa Monica-Malibu School District R...

Santa Monica-Malibu School District Ranked Among Nation's Top Communities for Music

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District was one of two school districts in Los Angeles County to be recognized as one of the nation's best communities for music, district officials announced Tuesday. The "Best Communities for Music Education" designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation is awarded to districts that "demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students," district officials said.

