Santa Monica-Malibu Officials a Hopefula Norovirus Eradicated from Schools
With students returning to classes Monday after a two-week break, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says it is "hopeful" the norovirus outbreak that has been plaguing local campuses since February has been eliminated. A letter from the superintendent's office sent over the weekend to parents and others connected to the SMMUSD says all schools were " terminally cleaned" during the break.
