Santa Monica Library Celebrates Comics Next Month
Comics books have entertained generations for more than a century and kids are still turning their pages well into the digital age. Beginning May 1, the Santa Monica Library will launch a week-long celebration of comic books that culminates May 6 with Free Comic Book Day, which has been celebrated on the first Saturday in May by comic book stores and libraries since 2002.
