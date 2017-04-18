Santa Monica Library Celebrates Comic...

Santa Monica Library Celebrates Comics Next Month

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The LookOut news

Comics books have entertained generations for more than a century and kids are still turning their pages well into the digital age. Beginning May 1, the Santa Monica Library will launch a week-long celebration of comic books that culminates May 6 with Free Comic Book Day, which has been celebrated on the first Saturday in May by comic book stores and libraries since 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 1 hr himoto 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr After Muff 20,968
Woodland Hills branch library Los Angeles Drama... 6 hr Lie bury them 2
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 7 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 13
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 7 hr Vegasbuddy 101
Platt branch library Los Angeles is verbally ab... 9 hr Bar Flies Woodlan... 16
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 10 hr simple man 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC