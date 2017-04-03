Santa Monica City Manager Praises Changed Coastal Commission
Santa Monica City Manager Rick Cole applauded what he called the "dynamic and positive new tone" coming from the California Coastal Commission in a blog entry recently posted on the City's website. The statement comes a little more than a month after longtime Coastal Commission staffer Jack Ainsworth was appointed as the executive director of the powerful state agency.
