Santa Monica City Council Approves Concept for Lincoln Streetscape Re-Design
The Santa Monica City Council Tuesday approved a radically different streetscape for Lincoln Boulevard it hopes will made it safer for those using alternatives to driving on one the city's most car-clogged thoroughfares. In a 5-1 vote, the council approved the concept of the Lincoln Neighborhood Corridor plan as well as a new transportation blueprint.
