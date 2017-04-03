Santa Monica Author Unveils Governmen...

Santa Monica Author Unveils Government ESP Probes

On Monday night, April 3, investigative journalist Annie Jacobsen will tell the story of "these radical, controversial programs" during a presentation at the Santa Monica Public Library at 7 p.m, event organizers said. In her latest government expose, "Phenomena," the Pulitzer-prize finalist uses "never before seen declassified documents as well as exclusive interviews with, and unprecedented access to, more than fifty of the individuals involved," according to publicity for the book.

