Rudy & Hudson Is Santa Monica's New American Diner Throwback
It's been a quick ride for Rudy & Hudson California Diner , the recently flipped IHOP space in Santa Monica. So fast, in fact, the casual new restaurant opens today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|New york
|20,976
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|38
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|12 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|9
|Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ...
|21 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr 3
|Pump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC