Rent control would worsen housing crisis

Rent control would worsen housing crisis

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A proposed state rent control bill might sound good to some, but would only exacerbate housing affordability in California for the vast majority of people. Housing affordability is undeniably a serious problem in the Golden State, and many solutions have been offered to address it, including more than 130 housing-related bills in the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 1 hr simple man 3
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 1 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 4
News Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venic... 4 hr mr-tambourine-man... 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 5 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 12
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 5 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 41
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
Review: Westwood Legal (Sep '16) 8 hr Concerned Citizen 17
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC