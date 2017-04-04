Racist rant caught on cam

Racist rant caught on cam

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An angry customer at a Santa Monica restaurant was caught on video accusing two fellow patrons of "having sex" in line behind her, setting her off on an angry, expletive-laden tirade. The unidentified woman had ordered a meal at Mainland Poke in Santa Monica, Calif., but became uncomfortable with the nearby couple's public display of affection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 36 min APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 17
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 17 hr Janice 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) Tue Curios CO 100
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Tue CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Tue LA UNION STATION 1
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Mon LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. Oakland
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC