Police officer who boarded LAX flight with gun returns home, but ordeal is not over

This still image from a YouTube video posted on the Santa Monica Police Department's website shows Officer Noell Grant, who was detained in Taiwan earlier this month when she flew from LAX to that country with a handgun in her bag. Authorities at Taiwan Taouyan International Airport took this photograph of the Ruger handgun that Santa Monica Police Department Officer Noell Grant reportedly brought into the country in her carry-on bag.

