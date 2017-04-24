Police officer who boarded LAX flight with gun returns home, but ordeal is not over
This still image from a YouTube video posted on the Santa Monica Police Department's website shows Officer Noell Grant, who was detained in Taiwan earlier this month when she flew from LAX to that country with a handgun in her bag. Authorities at Taiwan Taouyan International Airport took this photograph of the Ruger handgun that Santa Monica Police Department Officer Noell Grant reportedly brought into the country in her carry-on bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metrolink Orange County Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK OC LINE
|2
|Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK 91 PV LINE
|3
|Metrolink Riverside Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK RIV LINE
|4
|Metrolink San Bernardino Line
|4 hr
|METROLINK SB LINE
|2
|Metrolink Antelope Valley Line
|4 hr
|METROLINK AV LINE
|2
|Metrolink Ventura County Line
|4 hr
|METROLINK VC LINE
|3
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|15 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC