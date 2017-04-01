Phalaris's Bull Encores at Santa Monica Playhouse

Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series and Riddle Productions encore a one-of-a-kind theatrical event direct from New York- neither play nor lecture - Phalaris's Bull: Solving the Riddle of the Great Big World. Harvard-educated molecular biologist, visual artist and provocative visionary philosopher, Steven Friedman has the answers to life's big questions.

