Phalaris's Bull Encores at Santa Moni...

Phalaris's Bull Encores at Santa Monica Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series and Riddle Productions encore a one-of-a-kind theatrical event direct from New York- neither play nor lecture - Phalaris's Bull: Solving the Riddle of the Great Big World. Harvard-educated molecular biologist, visual artist and provocative visionary philosopher, Steven Friedman has the answers to life's big questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 56 min APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 3
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) 2 hr Pump 4
Review: Pizza Ranch 3 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
Chicago Bullet-Proof Vests Suggested For Childr... 4 hr Jerry 1
Ah Madness N Da Whitehaus, Why I Voted 4 Trump 12 hr TrumpGiveUsNuclea... 1
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... 17 hr diekanye 11
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Sat COMING SOON JUNE ... 29
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC