Phalaris's Bull Encores at Santa Monica Playhouse
Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series and Riddle Productions encore a one-of-a-kind theatrical event direct from New York- neither play nor lecture - Phalaris's Bull: Solving the Riddle of the Great Big World. Harvard-educated molecular biologist, visual artist and provocative visionary philosopher, Steven Friedman has the answers to life's big questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|56 min
|APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD
|3
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Pump
|4
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|3 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|40
|Chicago Bullet-Proof Vests Suggested For Childr...
|4 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Ah Madness N Da Whitehaus, Why I Voted 4 Trump
|12 hr
|TrumpGiveUsNuclea...
|1
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|17 hr
|diekanye
|11
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|Sat
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|29
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC