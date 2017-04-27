Peter Manning Robinson presents Vortex Dome Concert 5/6
Award-winning pianist and composer Peter Manning Robinson will enthrall audiences with a stunning aural and visual art experience during his Experience Refractor Piano Immersion concert on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Vortex Immersion Dome, located within the Los Angeles Center Studios complex, near Downtown Los Angeles. Performing live with his invention, The Refractor Piano, Robinson is pioneering a new music form called "refracted music."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 min
|Postman7
|20,984
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|81
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|5 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|6
|"United Online Collections Division" (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Jandaalex
|51
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|8 hr
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|5
|City of Inglewood
|8 hr
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
|'Californication' house sells for a Venice-reco...
|8 hr
|other
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC