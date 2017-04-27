Peter Manning Robinson presents Vortex Dome Concert 5/6

Award-winning pianist and composer Peter Manning Robinson will enthrall audiences with a stunning aural and visual art experience during his Experience Refractor Piano Immersion concert on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Vortex Immersion Dome, located within the Los Angeles Center Studios complex, near Downtown Los Angeles. Performing live with his invention, The Refractor Piano, Robinson is pioneering a new music form called "refracted music."

