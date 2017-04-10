Peek Inside L.A.'s Lost Iconic Buildings
The Brown Derby flagship restaurant moved in 1937 to this Carl Jules Weyldesigned space, whimsically built in the shape of a hat. The iconic Brown Derby building on Wilshire Boulevard was sold in 1975 and, despite public outrage and protest, was incorporated into a shopping center in 1980.
