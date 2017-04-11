Pam Levin to Perform Tales of Modern ...

Pam Levin to Perform Tales of Modern Motherhood...this SH*T Just Got Real at Santa Monica Playhouse

Tales of Modern Motherhood: This Sh*t Just Got Real, is a heartfelt comedy about the uncertainties of becoming a parent, the FEAR of being a parent, and the reservations of why I didn't just settle for a dog. It addresses the good, the bad and the ugly truth about what really happens behind closed doors and gives a very honest perspective on the hardest job in the world, PARENTING! Tales of Modern Motherhood: This Sh*t Just Got Real, plays Thursday's May 4th through June 15th at 8 p.m. at The Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse NO SHOW MAY 18th.

