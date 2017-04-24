Ok to wait for colonoscopy after posi...

Ok to wait for colonoscopy after positive fecal test results

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

People who wait up to nine months to get a colonoscopy after fecal tests show potential tumors are no more likely to be diagnosed with cancer or advanced malignancies than those who get follow-up colonoscopies sooner, a U.S. study suggests. Colonoscopy is the most commonly used screening test for colorectal cancers, but it's invasive, costly and inconvenient.

