Now Casting: Blue Man Group L.A. Audi...

Now Casting: Blue Man Group L.A. Auditions and 3 More Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Happy Monday, actors! It's a fresh week, spring is here, and you are ready to book a new gig. Below, we have four opportunities to help get you started, including the iconic Blue Man Group, two short films, and more paying jobs! BLUE MAN GROUP Blue Man Group will hold auditions in Los Angeles for performers to join its troupe for shows spanning the country including Las Vegas, Boston, Orlando, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 1 min LOS ANGELES UNION... 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr no vote 20,963
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 12 hr Romel Esmail 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 12 hr Trump 4,538
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... Mon Trainass 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... Sun StiffUpperLip 2
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC