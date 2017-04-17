Now Casting: Blue Man Group L.A. Auditions and 3 More Jobs
Happy Monday, actors! It's a fresh week, spring is here, and you are ready to book a new gig. Below, we have four opportunities to help get you started, including the iconic Blue Man Group, two short films, and more paying jobs! BLUE MAN GROUP Blue Man Group will hold auditions in Los Angeles for performers to join its troupe for shows spanning the country including Las Vegas, Boston, Orlando, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|1 min
|LOS ANGELES UNION...
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|no vote
|20,963
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|12 hr
|Romel Esmail
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|12 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Mon
|Trainass
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|Sun
|StiffUpperLip
|2
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC