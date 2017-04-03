Next School Board Meeting Could Determine Path Toward Santa Monica-Malibu Split
There is only one meeting of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District board this month, but that lone session is a big one. The hot topic of school district separation is on the April 20 agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|18 min
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Blink
|20,946
|A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ...
|Sun
|Woodland Hills Cr...
|4
|Review: Wendy's
|Sun
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|2
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|Sun
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|41
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr 3
|Pump
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC