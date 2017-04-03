Mount Lowe Railway preservationists w...

Mount Lowe Railway preservationists want to connect people to raila s past through artifacts, books

Unlike most people, when Michael Patris thinks of railroads he looks into the heavens, up toward the San Gabriel Mountains, where Thaddeus S. Lowe built a railway to the sky. He also thinks more down to earth, working on a then-and-now train show with the Metro Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority, the agency building a 12.3-mile light-rail extension from Azusa to Montclair.

