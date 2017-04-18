Milken Institute ranks UF third nationally in moving ideas from lab to real world
The University of Florida ranks third among all research universities in the country for getting its ideas out of the laboratory and into the real world, according to the Milken Institute's 2017 ranking of Best Universities for Technology Transfer released today. UF was fifth in 2006, the last time the report was issued by the Santa Monica, California-based independent economic think tank.
