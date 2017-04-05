Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Rape Be...

Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Rape Believed To Have More Victims

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Rape Believed To Have More Victims Detectives say a man charged with 10 felony counts of rape and sex-related crimes may have more victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rocketdyne Declassified Labs Dismantled to buil... 1 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 2 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 46
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 3 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 9 hr Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 17 hr Solarman 1
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr 3 Pump 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC