Mainland Ramps Up the Poke Conversation With Some Prime New Real Estate
Mainland Poke has come ashore in Santa Monica, opening up another outlet of their popular fresh fish franchise just in time for the warming spring and summer months. The new location lands along Santa Monica Boulevard, just around the corner from Sweetgreen and closer to the ocean than the likes of Wexler's Deli and area favorite Tar & Roses.
