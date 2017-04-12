Magic Monday Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse

Experience the thrill of magic and spellbinding illusions with a rotating cast of Master Magicians and Variety Acts every Monday at the Santa Monica Playhouse from May 1 through August 28. Created by the same team that brought you the theatrical smash hit Smoke and Mirrors, the weekly variety show MAGIC MONDAY began last summer at the Santa Monica playhouse and is back due to overwhelming audience response. All ages are invited to witness the greatest in prestidigitation and the latest mind-blowing illusions in an intimate setting with a line-up of renowned magicians from the Magic Castle, America's Got Talent, Penn and Teller's Fool Us and Wizard Wars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.