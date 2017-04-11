Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Present...

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Roll Over Beethoven, 5/4

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents the West Coast premiere of John Adams' two-piano tour de force Roll Over Beethoven for its Westside Connections series on Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:30 pm, at Santa Monica's Moss Theater. The program features Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, as beloved for his insightful introductions and versatility as for his artistry as a pianist and conductor, doing double-duty as piano soloist and commentator for the Beethoven-themed program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... 15 hr Newsroom_LA 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... 15 hr Newsroom_LA 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 16 hr West COvina HomosK 4,534
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Tue Joan 1
Review: Wendy's Tue WENDYS INGLEWOOD 7
L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a... Mon Newsroom_LA 2
Review: CVS Pharmacy Mon CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC