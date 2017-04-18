Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Present...

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Roll Over Beethoven, 5/4

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents the West Coast premiere of John Adams' two-piano tour de force Roll Over Beethoven for its Westside Connections series on Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:30 pm, at Santa Monica's Moss Theater. The program features Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, as beloved for his insightful introductions and versatility as for his artistry as a pianist and conductor, doing double-duty as piano soloist and commentator for the Beethoven-themed program.

Santa Monica, CA

