Local named Science Fair Teacher of the Year
A teacher at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in San Diego was named California State Science Fair Teacher of the Year - Junior Division at a statewide science fair in Los Angeles, it was announced Sunday. Elaine Gillum received a $2,000 cash prize at the 2017 California State Science Fair, held at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, Los Angeles.
