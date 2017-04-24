Local named Science Fair Teacher of t...

Local named Science Fair Teacher of the Year

22 hrs ago Read more: 10News

A teacher at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in San Diego was named California State Science Fair Teacher of the Year - Junior Division at a statewide science fair in Los Angeles, it was announced Sunday. Elaine Gillum received a $2,000 cash prize at the 2017 California State Science Fair, held at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, Los Angeles.

