Local Authors Discuss, 'How Stories S...

Local Authors Discuss, 'How Stories Saved Us'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Temple City Tribune

How Stories Saved Us by Southland Writers is the highlight of the festive Sierra Madre Library Open House on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Moderator Cynthia Prochaska is joined by Sandy Yang, Victoria Patterson, and Michael Jaime-Becerra at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 26 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 57
RALPH'S MARKET Manager Becomes Violent (Sep '16) 17 hr woodland hills co... 15
Pavilions 19836 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, C... (Jan '14) 18 hr Iran stupid man 23
Rocketdyne Declassified Labs Dismantled to buil... 21 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 23 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Thu Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC