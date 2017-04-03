Local Authors Discuss, 'How Stories Saved Us'
How Stories Saved Us by Southland Writers is the highlight of the festive Sierra Madre Library Open House on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Moderator Cynthia Prochaska is joined by Sandy Yang, Victoria Patterson, and Michael Jaime-Becerra at noon.
