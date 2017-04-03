Lauren Greenfield's Photos of the Wea...

Lauren Greenfield's Photos of the Wealth Obsessed Will Make You Rethink Everything

13 hrs ago

One of the first images in Emmy-winning filmmaker and photographer Lauren Greenfield's expansive monograph, Generation Wealth , is of a group of seventh graders at Crossroads School in Santa Monica waving around $100 bills. "If you are doing a story about growing up in L.A., you have to show money," says one of the boys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Santa Monica, CA

