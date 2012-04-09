Latvia grants citizenship to dancer M...

Latvia grants citizenship to dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

A Monday, April 9, 2012 file photo of Mikhail Baryshnikov, as he poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, Calif,. Latvia on Thursday, April 27, 2017, paid tribute to Mikhail Baryshnikov by granting citizenship to the ballet dancer, choreographer and actor who was born in the Baltic nation when it was part of the Soviet Union and later became a U.S. citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr New york 20,976
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 7 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 38
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 7 hr Defeat Nancy Pelosi 9
News Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ... 17 hr 25or6to4 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr 3 Pump 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at April 27 at 8:52PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC