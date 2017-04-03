LA Connection: Charlotte LeCorgne - M...

LA Connection: Charlotte LeCorgne - Michael Baracco wedding

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NOLA.com

Charlotte, a New Orleans native, met Mike, who hails from Syracuse, N.Y., in Santa Monica, Calif., when they were set up on a blind date by Charlotte's best friend, Emily Garner, and her husband, Cameron Garner, who went to college with Mike. The Garners thought that Charlotte and Mike would make good friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: CVS Pharmacy 2 hr CVS PHARMACY INGL... 9
A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ... 23 hr Woodland Hills Cr... 4
Review: Wendy's Sun WENDYS INGLEWOOD 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun johnniebgood 20,945
Review: Pizza Ranch Sun PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 41
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr 3 Pump 4
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar 13 Jonathon 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC