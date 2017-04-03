LA Connection: Charlotte LeCorgne - Michael Baracco wedding
Charlotte, a New Orleans native, met Mike, who hails from Syracuse, N.Y., in Santa Monica, Calif., when they were set up on a blind date by Charlotte's best friend, Emily Garner, and her husband, Cameron Garner, who went to college with Mike. The Garners thought that Charlotte and Mike would make good friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|2 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|9
|A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ...
|23 hr
|Woodland Hills Cr...
|4
|Review: Wendy's
|Sun
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|Sun
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|41
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr 3
|Pump
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC