Katy Perry, Haim & LCD Soundsystem Lined Up as 'SNL' Musical Guests
Katy Perry attends the Chanel Dinner to Celebrate Gabrielle Bag at Giorgio Baldi on April 6, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. SNL is kicking off their May lineup with a bang, announcing musical performances by LCD Soundsystem , Haim and Katy Perry on Wednesday .
