Katy Perry Goes Even Shorter With New Pixie Haircut
Katy Perry attends the Chanel Dinner to Celebrate Gabrielle Bag at Giorgio Baldi on April 6, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. While Perry chopped her long locks just a month ago, the singer debuted an even shorter platinum-blond pixie cut in an Instagram post on Monday, hidden partially by a hoodie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|1 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|4 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4,532
|L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a...
|12 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|12 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|Woodland Hills (LAPD) Officer Sean Dinse Two Fe...
|16 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|16 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC