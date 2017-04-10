Josiah Citrin Brings Fancy Pants Hot ...

Josiah Citrin Brings Fancy Pants Hot Dogs to Santa Monica

It wasn't too long ago that chef Josiah Citrin's cooking could only be experienced in his white-tablecloth establishment Melisse, with the hefty $$$$ price tag that went with it. It seems as though the once exclusively fine dining chef has taken a walk on the casual side, first with the opening of Charcoal before the rapid expansion of his hot dog chain, Dave's Doghouse .

