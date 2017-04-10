Josiah Citrin Brings Fancy Pants Hot Dogs to Santa Monica
It wasn't too long ago that chef Josiah Citrin's cooking could only be experienced in his white-tablecloth establishment Melisse, with the hefty $$$$ price tag that went with it. It seems as though the once exclusively fine dining chef has taken a walk on the casual side, first with the opening of Charcoal before the rapid expansion of his hot dog chain, Dave's Doghouse .
