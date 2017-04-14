Jewish Women's Theatre to Present L.A Premier of New Documentary About Pioneering Woman in Film

A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood , the fascinating feature-length documentary film about a Jewish girl from San Antonio who shattered Hollywood's glass ceiling, will have its LA premiere at Jewish Women's Theatre in Santa Monica on Sunday, April 23 at 10 am. A Classy Broad , directed and produced by Anne Goursaud, tells the story of Marcia Nasatir, the first woman vice-president of a film studio, who produced the The Big Chill and became a major force in Hollywood.

