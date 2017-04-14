Jewish Women's Theatre to Present L.A...

Jewish Women's Theatre to Present L.A Premier of New Documentary About Pioneering Woman in Film

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A Classy Broad: Marcia's Adventures in Hollywood , the fascinating feature-length documentary film about a Jewish girl from San Antonio who shattered Hollywood's glass ceiling, will have its LA premiere at Jewish Women's Theatre in Santa Monica on Sunday, April 23 at 10 am. A Classy Broad , directed and produced by Anne Goursaud, tells the story of Marcia Nasatir, the first woman vice-president of a film studio, who produced the The Big Chill and became a major force in Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Regressive Progre... 20,959
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... 7 hr Trainass 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 16 hr StiffUpperLip 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 20 hr actorvet 4,536
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Sun ICE MAN 71
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC