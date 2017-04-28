Japanese lifestyle brand coming to Santa Ana, growing in Southern California
Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso is making its way to Santa Ana. The store is scheduled to open this summer in MainPlace Mall on the ground level near Macy's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|10 min
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|100
|LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo...
|9 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|"United Online Collections Division" (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Jandaalex
|51
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|Sat
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|5
|City of Inglewood
|Sat
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC