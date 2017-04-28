Japanese lifestyle brand coming to Sa...

Japanese lifestyle brand coming to Santa Ana, growing in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso is making its way to Santa Ana. The store is scheduled to open this summer in MainPlace Mall on the ground level near Macy's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 10 min Citizens Patrol Guy 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr commenters 20,985
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 2 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo... 9 hr Hollywood 1
"United Online Collections Division" (Mar '09) Sat Jandaalex 51
Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line Sat LA METRO CRENSHAW... 5
City of Inglewood Sat INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC