Jakub Skyvara has been appointed Dire...

Jakub Skyvara has been appointed Director of Restaurants and Banquets at Viceroy Santa Monica

Jakub Skyvara, Director of Restaurants and Banquets, takes on the role of managing and overseeing the hotel's Food and Beverage operation. Mr Skyvara comes to Viceroy Santa Monica from the Four Seasons Hotel Rancho Encantado where he was responsible for the entire food and beverage operation.

