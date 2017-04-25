How Superstar Chef Wolfgang Puck Got ...

How Superstar Chef Wolfgang Puck Got Back Into the Restaurant Game an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

How do you know when you've made it as a chef? When you stroll through the farmers market noshing without getting side-eye from a fruit monger? When you charge containers of berries and tell the produce guy that someone will pick them up later? When you try to pay for $5 of dates with a $100 bill? When you're Wolfgang Puck, and you oversee a $400 million gustatory empire, you just know. The original celebrity chef's 40-plus-year career is a study in high-low cooking: He slings pizza at Spago and in the frozen-food sections of supermarkets; he feeds Academy Awards attendees and airport travelers; and he paved the way for similarly inclined chefs such as David Chang and Marcus Samuelsson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 11 min METROLINK SCRRA 26
Metrolink Orange County Line 10 hr METROLINK OC LINE 2
Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line 10 hr METROLINK 91 PV LINE 3
Metrolink Riverside Line 11 hr METROLINK RIV LINE 4
Metrolink San Bernardino Line 11 hr METROLINK SB LINE 2
Metrolink Antelope Valley Line 11 hr METROLINK AV LINE 2
Metrolink Ventura County Line 11 hr METROLINK VC LINE 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 25 at 5:16PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC