How Federal Pressure Is Affecting L.A.'s Cannabis Industry
Pearl Pharma, a cultivation company based in Van Nuys, is continuing business as usual despite uncertainty about how the Trump administration might interfere with state cannabis laws. On the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, at around 9 p.m. there were yelps of delight and group hugs among a crowd of marijuana business owners in a Santa Monica bar as news spread about the passage of Proposition 64, legalizing the recreational use of cannabis among Californians over the age of 21. But shortly thereafter, anxiety about the future of the cannabis industry started to trickle in along with votes for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
