How Federal Pressure Is Affecting L.A...

How Federal Pressure Is Affecting L.A.'s Cannabis Industry

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Pearl Pharma, a cultivation company based in Van Nuys, is continuing business as usual despite uncertainty about how the Trump administration might interfere with state cannabis laws. On the evening of Nov. 8, 2016, at around 9 p.m. there were yelps of delight and group hugs among a crowd of marijuana business owners in a Santa Monica bar as news spread about the passage of Proposition 64, legalizing the recreational use of cannabis among Californians over the age of 21. But shortly thereafter, anxiety about the future of the cannabis industry started to trickle in along with votes for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
Review: CVS Pharmacy 1 hr CVS PHARMACY INGL... 14
A homeless man arrested on suspicious theft of ... Sun Woodland Hills Cr... 4
Review: Wendy's Sun WENDYS INGLEWOOD 2
Review: Pizza Ranch Sun PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 41
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr 3 Pump 4
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar 13 Jonathon 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC