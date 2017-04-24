Horseman rides across US to bring att...

Horseman rides across US to bring attention to Agent Orange

A 32-year-old Iraq war veteran who inherited a love of horses and a dedication to military service from his late father is saddling up for a ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Colt Romberger's trip aboard his horse Gus begins Monday from Santa Monica. He expects it to take six months.

