Horseman rides across US to bring attention to Agent Orange
A 32-year-old Iraq war veteran who inherited a love of horses and a dedication to military service from his late father is saddling up for a ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Colt Romberger's trip aboard his horse Gus begins Monday from Santa Monica. He expects it to take six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo...
|6 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|99
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|20 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|6
|"United Online Collections Division" (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|Jandaalex
|51
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|23 hr
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|5
|City of Inglewood
|Sat
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC