Hollywood crash knocks out power to 3,000
When a vehicle hit a power pole Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Santa Monica Boulevard and Seward Street, power was cut to 3,000 LADWP customers. The power was back on for all as of early Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|33 min
|haHaha
|831
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|3 hr
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|63
|Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|vtajoe
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw...
|15 hr
|Jan
|1
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|Thu
|Jose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC