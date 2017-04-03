Higher Sales Taxes Start Kicking in for Santa Monica

A higher new sales tax arrived in Santa Monica Sunday, translating into a penny for every dollar spent on purchases to support local affordable housing and education, with another hike looming this summer. The new rate of 9.75 -- which was the result of the approval of Measures GSH by local voters in November -- will be topped in three months, when a countywide measure also approved by voters this fall pushes the sales tax rate to 10.25 percent.

