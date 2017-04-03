Higher Sales Taxes Start Kicking in for Santa Monica
A higher new sales tax arrived in Santa Monica Sunday, translating into a penny for every dollar spent on purchases to support local affordable housing and education, with another hike looming this summer. The new rate of 9.75 -- which was the result of the approval of Measures GSH by local voters in November -- will be topped in three months, when a countywide measure also approved by voters this fall pushes the sales tax rate to 10.25 percent.
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|47 min
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|4 hr
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|5 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|44
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|15 hr
|APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD
|31
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr 3
|Pump
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar 13
|Jonathon
|2
