Hans Zimmer in his studio in Santa Monica, Calif., in November.
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: As one of Hollywood's most successful film composers - with scores for dozens of movies stretching from “The Dark Knight” to “The Lion King” - the 59-year-old Oscar winner spends untold hours in screening rooms and recording studios, including his own private space tucked into a larger complex on a quiet industrial street in Santa Monica. Filled with polished woodwork and red velvet furniture, it has proved to be an inspiring spot for the man whose music combines lush orchestral arrangements with unconventional electronic textures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|52 min
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|36
|Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ...
|6 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr 3
|Pump
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC