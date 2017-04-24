Hans Zimmer in his studio in Santa Monica, Calif., in November.

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: As one of Hollywood's most successful film composers - with scores for dozens of movies stretching from “The Dark Knight” to “The Lion King” - the 59-year-old Oscar winner spends untold hours in screening rooms and recording studios, including his own private space tucked into a larger complex on a quiet industrial street in Santa Monica. Filled with polished woodwork and red velvet furniture, it has proved to be an inspiring spot for the man whose music combines lush orchestral arrangements with unconventional electronic textures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.