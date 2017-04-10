Groove among the guitars at McCabe's,...

Groove among the guitars at McCabe's, a singular music venue in Santa Monica

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Why: McCabe's is a guitar shop in the same way that the Seine is a river and Picasso was a painter. What: By day, McCabe's has been selling stringed instruments since 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wendy's 15 min WENDYS INGLEWOOD 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
L.A.P.D. Sean Dinse Leads an investigation in a... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 2
Review: CVS Pharmacy 8 hr CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
Woodland Hills (LAPD) Officer Sean Dinse Two Fe... 11 hr Newsroom_LA 2
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 12 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 12 hr Newsroom_LA 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC