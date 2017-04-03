Gray whale tangled in metal fishing f...

Gray whale tangled in metal fishing frame spotted off coast of Newport Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Rescuers in Orange County are on the look-out for a gray whale with a metal frame stuck on its head. Rescuers in Orange County are on the look-out for a gray whale with a metal frame stuck on its head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 4 hr INGLEWOOD APPLEBEES 10
Review: The Forum 4 hr INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium 4 hr LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line 4 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line 4 hr LA METRO CRENSHAW... 1
Los Angeles Metro Orange Line 5 hr LA METRO ORANGE LINE 1
Los Angeles Metro Silver Line 5 hr LA METRO SILVER LINE 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC