Four of the World's Most Popular Chefs Team Up for a $500 LA Dinner Next Month
There's a massive Visiting Chef dinner series happening at Hotel Bel-Air on May 3, as part of the ongoing LA Times Food Bowl. The dinner will feature Massimo Bottura, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, and Puck himself, and costs a whopping $500 per person .
