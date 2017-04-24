'Express Yourself' Rhythm & Blues Icon Charles Wright Performs In Santa Monica
April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Santa Monica, CA - What: Harvelles's presents Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band. Why: Charles' and the band's best known number is the international crossover smash "Express Yourself" , written, arranged and sung by Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|44 min
|Well Well
|20,973
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|35
|Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ...
|4 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|16 hr
|Bella Esmail Moore
|2
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr 3
|Pump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC