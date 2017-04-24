'Express Yourself' Rhythm & Blues Ico...

'Express Yourself' Rhythm & Blues Icon Charles Wright Performs In Santa Monica

April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Santa Monica, CA - What: Harvelles's presents Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band. Why: Charles' and the band's best known number is the international crossover smash "Express Yourself" , written, arranged and sung by Charles.

